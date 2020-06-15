All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated June 15 2020

2550 No Mans Avenue

2550 No Mans Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2550 No Mans Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
new construction
Lovely NEW Construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Concord. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances , white cabinets, and hardwood floors. This home has carpet in all bedrooms. Built in 2020, this home is move in ready! Convenient to I-85 and Concord Mills Shopping Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Take I-85 North toward Concord, Take exit 55 onto NC-73, Davidson Hwy toward Huntersville, Keep left onto NC-73 West toward Huntersville, Take a slight right turn onto Trinity Church Road, Turn right onto Orphanage Road, Turn left onto Oakwood Ave, Turn right onto Fisher Street, Turn left onto No Man's Avenue and the destination is on your left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 No Mans Avenue have any available units?
2550 No Mans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2550 No Mans Avenue have?
Some of 2550 No Mans Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 No Mans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2550 No Mans Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 No Mans Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2550 No Mans Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2550 No Mans Avenue offer parking?
No, 2550 No Mans Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2550 No Mans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 No Mans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 No Mans Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2550 No Mans Avenue has a pool.
Does 2550 No Mans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2550 No Mans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 No Mans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 No Mans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 No Mans Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 No Mans Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
