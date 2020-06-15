2550 No Mans Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool new construction

Lovely NEW Construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Concord. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances , white cabinets, and hardwood floors. This home has carpet in all bedrooms. Built in 2020, this home is move in ready! Convenient to I-85 and Concord Mills Shopping Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Take I-85 North toward Concord, Take exit 55 onto NC-73, Davidson Hwy toward Huntersville, Keep left onto NC-73 West toward Huntersville, Take a slight right turn onto Trinity Church Road, Turn right onto Orphanage Road, Turn left onto Oakwood Ave, Turn right onto Fisher Street, Turn left onto No Man's Avenue and the destination is on your left.