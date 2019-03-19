All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2167 Mallard Pointe Drive

2167 Mallard Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2167 Mallard Pointe Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive have any available units?
2167 Mallard Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2167 Mallard Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2167 Mallard Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
