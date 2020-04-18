2131 Lane Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2bd/1ba House on Lane St near Downtown Kannapolis & I-85 - 2 bed/ 1 bath House on Lane street with a deep backyard, large picture window on the front allowing plenty of light into the den and has a large storage shed behind the house. Inside the house it has been updated with new fixtures, paint, and refinish hardwoods early 2019, it also has vinyl flooring in bathroom & kitchen with hardwood floors everywhere else. All rooms are larger and has a separate dining room.Washer & dryer hookups are in the kitchen and has fans in bedrooms and den. Must see great layout.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.



(RLNE4589322)