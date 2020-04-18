All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2131 Lane Street

2131 Lane Street · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Lane Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bd/1ba House on Lane St near Downtown Kannapolis & I-85 - 2 bed/ 1 bath House on Lane street with a deep backyard, large picture window on the front allowing plenty of light into the den and has a large storage shed behind the house. Inside the house it has been updated with new fixtures, paint, and refinish hardwoods early 2019, it also has vinyl flooring in bathroom & kitchen with hardwood floors everywhere else. All rooms are larger and has a separate dining room.Washer & dryer hookups are in the kitchen and has fans in bedrooms and den. Must see great layout.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

(RLNE4589322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Lane Street have any available units?
2131 Lane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2131 Lane Street have?
Some of 2131 Lane Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Lane Street currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Lane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Lane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Lane Street is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Lane Street offer parking?
No, 2131 Lane Street does not offer parking.
Does 2131 Lane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Lane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Lane Street have a pool?
No, 2131 Lane Street does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Lane Street have accessible units?
No, 2131 Lane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Lane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 Lane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 Lane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 Lane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
