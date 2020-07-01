All apartments in Kannapolis
1239 Brecken Court

Location

1239 Brecken Court, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2022 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New paint and carpet throughout the home; new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entrance and dining room!

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrrom traditional style home is located in the highly sought after Sidney's Grove subdivision!

The home features cathedral ceilings, oak rail staircasing, 42' upper raised panel kitchen cabinets with crown molding, and a wood burning fireplace situated in the living room. The first floor accomodates a bedroom and full bath. The master bedroom is situated upstairs and includes an en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, and separate glass stand up shower. Enjoy early morning cups of coffee on the covered front porch and cool summer evenings on the back patio!

Pets conditional. Limited to one non-aggressive pet under 40 Ibs.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Brecken Court have any available units?
1239 Brecken Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1239 Brecken Court have?
Some of 1239 Brecken Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Brecken Court currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Brecken Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Brecken Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 Brecken Court is pet friendly.
Does 1239 Brecken Court offer parking?
No, 1239 Brecken Court does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Brecken Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Brecken Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Brecken Court have a pool?
No, 1239 Brecken Court does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Brecken Court have accessible units?
No, 1239 Brecken Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Brecken Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Brecken Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 Brecken Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 Brecken Court does not have units with air conditioning.
