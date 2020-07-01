1239 Brecken Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New paint and carpet throughout the home; new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entrance and dining room!



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrrom traditional style home is located in the highly sought after Sidney's Grove subdivision!



The home features cathedral ceilings, oak rail staircasing, 42' upper raised panel kitchen cabinets with crown molding, and a wood burning fireplace situated in the living room. The first floor accomodates a bedroom and full bath. The master bedroom is situated upstairs and includes an en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, garden tub, and separate glass stand up shower. Enjoy early morning cups of coffee on the covered front porch and cool summer evenings on the back patio!



Pets conditional. Limited to one non-aggressive pet under 40 Ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**