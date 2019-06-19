1117 Kentucky Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

Large Duplex-townhome style- 3 bed, 2 bath with fence side yard (left side unit) - Available 6.21.19



Located dead end street with lots of privacy. Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex approx 1800 sf. 2 story with large living room, kitchen with eat-in area and full bathroom on first level. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms and full bathroom. All electric utilities. Side entry to large fenced in area. Rear entry with deck off back side. New roof installed 2017. Yard work included in rent.Unit has separate up/down heating/cooling systems (all electric) Yard work included. Utilities- tenant pays electric/water. Pets allowed with owner approval on number/type/weight/breed. Utilities paid by tenant electric and water/sewer - no gas utility.



Qualifications: Monthly combined gross income must be at least 3 times rent. Credit score of at least 550, good rental history for last 12 months and no serious criminal issues

Please do exterior drive by property before calling for inside viewing.



Directions: 85 North, merge onto US 29 N/South Cannon Blvd., Exit 58 toward Kannapolis. Right onto Kentucky Street, left onto Florida Ave., 1st right onto Kentucky Street. Home is on the left.



