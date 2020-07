Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Stunning millhouse in Kannapolis. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath with over 1200 sq feet. Large detached garage. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. Sweet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Comfortable bathroom with tile surround. Sitting room - den - second bedroom or office. Super nice front porch for chatting and town watching. Ample extra storage space in garage. This home is a classic and close to shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer included.