Johnston County, NC
11 N Grey Abbey Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 6:13 AM

11 N Grey Abbey Drive

11 N Grey Abbey Dr · (919) 270-6044
Location

11 N Grey Abbey Dr, Johnston County, NC 27527

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
View at https://youtu.be/1TC7Y8KnAtE Avail 07/18; small dogs OK; NO cats. Approx 1600sqft 3 bedrm/2.5 bath townhome w/garage. Private back patio that looks overdog park. Laminates grace the 1st floor. Open concept design with custom kitchen, granite, SS appliances, upgraded cab. Upstairs the large MB w/huge WIC and over sized shower are fabulous. Easy drive to Clayton, Raleigh, and Garner. Walking trails. Shopping, eateries abound. Join the comm award winning recreational center for a reasonable rate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 N Grey Abbey Drive have any available units?
11 N Grey Abbey Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 N Grey Abbey Drive have?
Some of 11 N Grey Abbey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 N Grey Abbey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 N Grey Abbey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 N Grey Abbey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 N Grey Abbey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11 N Grey Abbey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 N Grey Abbey Drive offers parking.
Does 11 N Grey Abbey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 N Grey Abbey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 N Grey Abbey Drive have a pool?
No, 11 N Grey Abbey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 N Grey Abbey Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 N Grey Abbey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 N Grey Abbey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 N Grey Abbey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 N Grey Abbey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 N Grey Abbey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
