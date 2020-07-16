11 N Grey Abbey Drive

Amenities
View at https://youtu.be/1TC7Y8KnAtE Avail 07/18; small dogs OK; NO cats. Approx 1600sqft 3 bedrm/2.5 bath townhome w/garage. Private back patio that looks overdog park. Laminates grace the 1st floor. Open concept design with custom kitchen, granite, SS appliances, upgraded cab. Upstairs the large MB w/huge WIC and over sized shower are fabulous. Easy drive to Clayton, Raleigh, and Garner. Walking trails. Shopping, eateries abound. Join the comm award winning recreational center for a reasonable rate