120 Marlene Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath end-unit duplex in a central location to shopping & restaurants. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant. Each person over the age of 18 must apply. Pets not preferred, but may allow up to 2 small pets, 25 lbx. max with $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. If a pet is allowed, rent would increase $20 per pet, example: 1 pet, rent would be $695, two pets rent would be $715. No smoking inside. Electric: Duke Energy, Water: City. Lawn care included with rent! TENANT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO USE ATTIC FOR STORAGE AS IT IS NOT FLOORED. WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.