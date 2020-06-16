All apartments in Jacksonville
120 Marlene Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

120 Marlene Drive

120 Marlene Drive · (910) 353-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath end-unit duplex in a central location to shopping & restaurants. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant. Each person over the age of 18 must apply. Pets not preferred, but may allow up to 2 small pets, 25 lbx. max with $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. If a pet is allowed, rent would increase $20 per pet, example: 1 pet, rent would be $695, two pets rent would be $715. No smoking inside. Electric: Duke Energy, Water: City. Lawn care included with rent! TENANT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO USE ATTIC FOR STORAGE AS IT IS NOT FLOORED. WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Marlene Drive have any available units?
120 Marlene Drive has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 120 Marlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Marlene Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Marlene Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Marlene Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 Marlene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Marlene Drive does offer parking.
Does 120 Marlene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Marlene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Marlene Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Marlene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Marlene Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Marlene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Marlene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Marlene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Marlene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Marlene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
