Pitt Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
17 Apartments For Rent Near Pitt Community College
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Drake
200 Orlando Way, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
885 sqft
**Model Open M-F 8-5 Weekends By appointment Only!** New Construction! Luxury 1 Bed Room 1 Bath apartments. Located right in the heart of Greenville. Units will offer Hardwood flooring, Tile in Baths, and Carpet in bedrooms. Granite throughout.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Crestline Blvd
202 Crestline Boulevard, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC Available for sublease as is call office for details! This sublease has a 5 month remaining lease, an additional year lease is required at the time of signing for the sublease.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in cul de sac at the rear of Dudleys Grant, with eat in kitchen, large living room with hardwood floors and large patio. Large walk in closet in primary bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Assigned parking.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2
3822 L2 Sterling Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Management Group, LLC 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse located at Sterling Pointe. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
301 South Square Drive
301 South Square Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1716 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex has been well maintained and updated with laminate wood floors downstairs, neutral paint colors and carpet upstairs. The fenced in backyard features a pergola and fire pit. Rental includes washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2506 Bentley Drive
2506 Bentley Dr, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated has fresh paint and new wood flooring throughout. The kitchen and breakfast nook are attached to the living room that has a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3601 Taberna Drive
3601 Taberna Drive, Pitt County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2683 sqft
Great floor plan with 3br. down and one bedroom, bonus room and full bath upstairs!Large MBR and wallk-in closet. Three baths in all. Big eat-in kitchen with bar. Huge walk-in attic storage. Front porch, raised patio. Fenced back yard. Dbl.
Last updated March 24 at 12:09 AM
1 Unit Available
3312 Langston Boulevard
3312 Langston Bv, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Three Bedroom, 2 Bath. Split bedroom plan. Family friendly neighborhood with community poo.l.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2621 Rhinestone Drive
2621 Rhinestone Drive, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1633 sqft
Bill Clark Homes The Wyatt Plan expanded.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Cortland Road
1006 Cortland Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet neighborhood in the heart of Greenville, convenient to schools, shopping and amenties! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom single family home, fenced back yard, attached one car garage. New paint an flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4461 Galway Drive
4461 Galway Drive, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4156 sqft
undefined
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4263 Dudleys Grants Drive
4263 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1494 sqft
End Unit in Dudley's Grant available August 1st! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath! This unit will go fast so schedule your appointment today!