56 Apartments for rent in Swansboro, NC

Last updated June 12 2020
Apartments for rent in Swansboro, NC
404 Mathew Andrew Court
404 Mathew Andrew Court, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1499 sqft
Beautiful 2 story single family home in Swansboro, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, Close to shopping, schools, and beach! $1375 a month, sorry no pets.
114 Ryan Glenn Drive
114 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
You''ll love living in this subdivision close to everything. Great city park across the road and the home is very well maintained on a nice corner lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms/2 bath and large one car garage.
337 Foster Creek Road
337 Foster Creek Road, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful, well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Swansboro. Master bedroom features a sitting area and trey ceilings. Walk into the master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.
115 Ryan Glenn Drive
115 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1605 sqft
Nice home in quiet Swansboro neighborhood. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, base, and beaches. Large fenced yard for kids and pets to play in. Storage shed and large deck. Eat-in kitchen and Formal Dinning room.Fireplace in living room.
25 Pirates Cove Drive
25 Pirates Cove Dr, Swansboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Community offers a clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Close to schools, bases, shopping and the beach. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Swansboro
117 Halls Creek Dr
117 Halls Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2364 sqft
This beautiful home is located on Halls Creek and features water recreation with it's own dock. The floor plan is exquisite with 4 bedrooms and an office. Bedrooms have new carpet.
108 Hawkins Creek Lane Lane
108 Hawkins Creek Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1585 sqft
Boats and sunsets! Ever changing vistas are yours from this 1940's 3 BR, 2 bath bungalow overlooking Deer Island Creek, Hawkins Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway.
118 Charleston Park Lane
118 Charleston Park Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Home Sweet Home! This 3 bed, 2 bath, cottage-styled home is truly sweet. It features a split floor plan, covered back porch, garage, and stainless steel appliances in desirable Charleston Park for only $1200 per month.
202 Spoon Bill Court
202 Spoon Bill Ct, Carteret County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Park Place beauty has plentiful room and is looking for someone to call this home! This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is located minutes from Hammock Beach State Park in Swansboro! This home has over 3000 heated sq.ft.
202 Toucan Way
202 Toucan Way, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1258 sqft
2 bedroom! 2.5 baths! Walk in closet! Covered patio with fenced yard! Pets negotiable, under 40lbs. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING
670 White Oak Crossing
670 White Oak Crossing, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3430 sqft
Wonderfully well maintained home on a one acre lot in a very private subdivision with water access and a community pool. Come inside to a full foyer with laminate wood flooring that flows into a large family room with a ceiling fan and gas logs.
114 Palmetto Drive
114 Palmetto Drive, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
920 sqft
Cottage on canal in Cedar Point! 2 bedroom. 1 bath. Community boat ramp & dock allows easy access to White Oak River, Intracoastal Waterway, Bogue Sound & Crystal Coast beaches.
152 Otway Burns Drive
152 Otway Burns Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1695 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the lovely White Oak Crossing subdivision in Swansboro. This home includes a large wrap around porch, white picket fencing, covered breeze way to double garage and comes complete with a washer and dryer.
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)
110 Poston Drive
110 Poston Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on very large private lot in the quaint Town of Swansboro. Master bedroom has garden tub. New laminate flooring. Pet negotiable, must complete 3rd party pet screening. NO restricted or dangerous breeds or mixes.
292 Golden Leaf Road
292 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
288 Golden Leaf Road
288 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
Results within 5 miles of Swansboro
205 Brice Court
205 Brice Ct, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Brice Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hubert - Welcome home to Pleasant Ridge. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage.
101 Ash St
101 Ash Street, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$799
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 295473 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3178 sqft
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military
132 Avon Dr
132 Avon Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2872 sqft
Beautiful home in quiet creekside subdivision. 4 Bedrooms 3 & 1/2 baths. With a home office / playroom and full dining. with water access! Down stairs office! Stainless steel appliances, spacious, must see!Open back porch. Attached two car garage..
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Swansboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Swansboro area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Swansboro from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, New Bern, Hampstead, and Sneads Ferry.