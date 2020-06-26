All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
9628 Sunset Grove Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

9628 Sunset Grove Drive

9628 Sunset Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9628 Sunset Grove Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This Gorgeous Town Home w/over 2500 sq ft in Golf Course Community. Has 3 bedrooms & 2½ baths w/Large Gourmet kitchen w/center island & 42' Cabinets & pantry. One of the most spacious townhome you'll find w/20 ft ceilings in great room w/fireplace & tons of windows, breakfast area, Large Master Suite & Master bath w/separate tub & shower. Theater Surround Sound, w/private patio! Big 2 car garage. This Home, It’s Loaded w/upgrades, hardwoods & so much more! Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator Included. Private extra large patio! All outdoor maintenance included too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 Sunset Grove Drive have any available units?
9628 Sunset Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9628 Sunset Grove Drive have?
Some of 9628 Sunset Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 Sunset Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9628 Sunset Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 Sunset Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9628 Sunset Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9628 Sunset Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9628 Sunset Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 9628 Sunset Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9628 Sunset Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 Sunset Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 9628 Sunset Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9628 Sunset Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 9628 Sunset Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 Sunset Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9628 Sunset Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9628 Sunset Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9628 Sunset Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
