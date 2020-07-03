All apartments in Huntersville
9607 Sunset Grove Dr

9607 Sunset Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9607 Sunset Grove Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in Skybrook! It has a finished basement with huge bedroom, living area, and bathroom. Large deck opening to wooded area. Private patio area on lower level. Two area pools allow for use with membership and golf is available a la cart for your enjoyment without a membership fee.

~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).

~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $44 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 Sunset Grove Dr have any available units?
9607 Sunset Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9607 Sunset Grove Dr have?
Some of 9607 Sunset Grove Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 Sunset Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9607 Sunset Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 Sunset Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9607 Sunset Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9607 Sunset Grove Dr offer parking?
No, 9607 Sunset Grove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9607 Sunset Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 Sunset Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 Sunset Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9607 Sunset Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 9607 Sunset Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 9607 Sunset Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 Sunset Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9607 Sunset Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 Sunset Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9607 Sunset Grove Dr has units with air conditioning.

