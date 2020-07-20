All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

9604 Rayneridge Dr

9604 Rayneridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9604 Rayneridge Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 1. Large Huntersville home on corner lot! Open floorplan. Kitchen features include French Country Chic Cream kitchen cabinets, Giallo Fiesta granite and tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Other features include crown molding, hardwood floors, tile in bathrooms/laundry! HUGE Master suite with walk-in closet and Master Bathroom that is amazing! Arbormere offers pocket parks, soccer field, a pool and Cabana! Minutes from Rosedale shopping and restaurants, hospital, and I-77. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 Rayneridge Dr have any available units?
9604 Rayneridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9604 Rayneridge Dr have?
Some of 9604 Rayneridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9604 Rayneridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9604 Rayneridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 Rayneridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9604 Rayneridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9604 Rayneridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9604 Rayneridge Dr offers parking.
Does 9604 Rayneridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9604 Rayneridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 Rayneridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9604 Rayneridge Dr has a pool.
Does 9604 Rayneridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 9604 Rayneridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 Rayneridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9604 Rayneridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9604 Rayneridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9604 Rayneridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
