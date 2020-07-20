9604 Rayneridge Dr

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1. Large Huntersville home on corner lot! Open floorplan. Kitchen features include French Country Chic Cream kitchen cabinets, Giallo Fiesta granite and tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Other features include crown molding, hardwood floors, tile in bathrooms/laundry! HUGE Master suite with walk-in closet and Master Bathroom that is amazing! Arbormere offers pocket parks, soccer field, a pool and Cabana! Minutes from Rosedale shopping and restaurants, hospital, and I-77. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.