All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 8915 Devonshire Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
8915 Devonshire Dr
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

8915 Devonshire Dr

8915 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8915 Devonshire Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Huntersville Rentals, $1900 to $2700 mthly - Property Id: 161805

Listed address and photo are not of the actual home available - Investment group has many homes for rent in this area starting around $1900 a month - These homes have 3, 4 & 5 bedrooms, upgraded kitchens, community amenities, quality schools, pets ARE welcome! Not the are you want? Same Investment group has 100's of homes in most areas including SC starting around $1900 a month - Min 1yr rental - Min credit score 550 - Stable employment - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Min $70,000 yearly household income - 2 months rent for deposit - If you love the home and community while renting, the investment group will sell you the home - Get free link to available homes by calling or texting 704-507-6123
- NOT A SCAM - I have 25 years real Estate experience in Charlotte region
- Kip Moore, Highgarden Real Estate, 1994
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161805
Property Id 161805

(RLNE5389185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8915 Devonshire Dr have any available units?
8915 Devonshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8915 Devonshire Dr have?
Some of 8915 Devonshire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8915 Devonshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8915 Devonshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 Devonshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8915 Devonshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8915 Devonshire Dr offer parking?
No, 8915 Devonshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8915 Devonshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8915 Devonshire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 Devonshire Dr have a pool?
No, 8915 Devonshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8915 Devonshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 8915 Devonshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 Devonshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8915 Devonshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8915 Devonshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8915 Devonshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College