8020 Strandhill Road

AVAILABLE NOW! 2-story townhome in the popular Birkdale Village community in Huntersville! Walk to restaurants, shopping and the community pool. Floor plan has an open Living and Dining area, updated Kitchen with stainless appliances and Pantry, Half Bath and vinyl plank flooring for easy maintenance. Upper level has Bedroom 2 with a Full Bathroom and the Master Bedroom with a garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. The Laundry Closet is also upstairs and the Washer/Dryer are included. Enjoy a Front Covered Porch, 1-Car Garage and rear Patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance is provided by the HOA. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.