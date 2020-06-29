All apartments in Huntersville
8020 Strandhill Road

8020 Strandhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8020 Strandhill Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! 2-story townhome in the popular Birkdale Village community in Huntersville! Walk to restaurants, shopping and the community pool. Floor plan has an open Living and Dining area, updated Kitchen with stainless appliances and Pantry, Half Bath and vinyl plank flooring for easy maintenance. Upper level has Bedroom 2 with a Full Bathroom and the Master Bedroom with a garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. The Laundry Closet is also upstairs and the Washer/Dryer are included. Enjoy a Front Covered Porch, 1-Car Garage and rear Patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance is provided by the HOA. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Strandhill Road have any available units?
8020 Strandhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8020 Strandhill Road have?
Some of 8020 Strandhill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Strandhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Strandhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Strandhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 8020 Strandhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 8020 Strandhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Strandhill Road offers parking.
Does 8020 Strandhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8020 Strandhill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Strandhill Road have a pool?
Yes, 8020 Strandhill Road has a pool.
Does 8020 Strandhill Road have accessible units?
No, 8020 Strandhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Strandhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8020 Strandhill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8020 Strandhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8020 Strandhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
