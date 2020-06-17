All apartments in Huntersville
8011 Rolling Meadows Lane
8011 Rolling Meadows Lane

8011 Rolling Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in ready, PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 pet fee annually per pet. Recently renovated home in the Huntersville community of Stonegate Farms. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features new luxury vinyl hardwoods throughout the main, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint throughout, new hardware on all doors, bathrooms updated with new faucets, brand new kitchen featuring new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and new light fixtures. This home has a formal dining room or office area, spacious great room, eat-in breakfast room with bay window, master suite with his and her closets, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, and walk-in shower, Guest bedrooms upstairs share a jack and jill bathroom. Deck off the rear that features a nice large backyard. This home is convenient to 485, 77, shopping, and much more! Apply for 30$ today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane have any available units?
8011 Rolling Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane have?
Some of 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Rolling Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane offers parking.
Does 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8011 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
