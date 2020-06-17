8011 Rolling Meadows Lane

Amenities

Move-in ready, PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 pet fee annually per pet. Recently renovated home in the Huntersville community of Stonegate Farms. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features new luxury vinyl hardwoods throughout the main, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint throughout, new hardware on all doors, bathrooms updated with new faucets, brand new kitchen featuring new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and new light fixtures. This home has a formal dining room or office area, spacious great room, eat-in breakfast room with bay window, master suite with his and her closets, master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, and walk-in shower, Guest bedrooms upstairs share a jack and jill bathroom. Deck off the rear that features a nice large backyard. This home is convenient to 485, 77, shopping, and much more! Apply for 30$ today.