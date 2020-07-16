Amenities
7716 Royal Park Lane Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home in Huntersville - Very well maintained 3BR/2.5BA home in Huntersville. Features hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpet. Kitchen includes the refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven, microwave. Washer/Dryer included 'as is'. All bedrooms upstairs. No cats. Dogs considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Conveniently located to I-77 and shopping. Within walking distance to Harris Teeter & minutes to I-77 & Birkdale Village. Available 8/1/20.
No Cats Allowed
