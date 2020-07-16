All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 7716 Royal Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
7716 Royal Park Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

7716 Royal Park Lane

7716 Royal Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7716 Royal Park Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
7716 Royal Park Lane Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home in Huntersville - Very well maintained 3BR/2.5BA home in Huntersville. Features hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpet. Kitchen includes the refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven, microwave. Washer/Dryer included 'as is'. All bedrooms upstairs. No cats. Dogs considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Conveniently located to I-77 and shopping. Within walking distance to Harris Teeter & minutes to I-77 & Birkdale Village. Available 8/1/20.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3013914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Royal Park Lane have any available units?
7716 Royal Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7716 Royal Park Lane have?
Some of 7716 Royal Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Royal Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Royal Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Royal Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7716 Royal Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7716 Royal Park Lane offer parking?
No, 7716 Royal Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7716 Royal Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7716 Royal Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Royal Park Lane have a pool?
No, 7716 Royal Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Royal Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 7716 Royal Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Royal Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Royal Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7716 Royal Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7716 Royal Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College