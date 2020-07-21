All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:01 PM

7416 Lochrein Ridge Court

7416 Lochrein Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7416 Lochrein Ridge Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in coveted Birkdale Community! Upgraded kitchen overlooking large open living area. Modern fixtures throughout home. Master bedroom complete with trey ceiling and luxurious master bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms, back deck, and private yard. Apply today!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court have any available units?
7416 Lochrein Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court have?
Some of 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
7416 Lochrein Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7416 Lochrein Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
