Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level. The second floor has brand new carpet! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a lot of natural light. The master bedroom is a nice size and features vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. The second bedroom is a good size and the third bedroom would make a nice office. A storage closet is located off the back patio. There is a huge back yard area and one reserved parking space with extra parking on the street. Trash is included! This is a great home in a desirable location, so it will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. A small dog or cat may be allowed with a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Please call for restrictions. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 650 and excellent rental history required. This home is available for move in around March 31st at only $1295/month. Call now to schedule a showing.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/18N-3F8S0yOpyPMgtNKTCuA83w9KQre0i/view?usp=sharing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.