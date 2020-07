Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Lovely well cared for master on main townhome in Huntersville close to shopping, hospital and interstate. Large kitchen with solid surface counters with bar and breakfast area.Beautful hardwood flooring with fireplace in family room. Study with french doors,laundry room downstairs, Community has pool and green commons area with playground.