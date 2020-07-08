All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:30 PM

15734 Glencastle Street

15734 Glencastle Street · No Longer Available
Location

15734 Glencastle Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Wynfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Beautiful 5 BR 2 and a half BA traditional home with 2 car garage, move in ready. New easy-care hardwood floors throughout this home. Stunning formal living and dining rooms, great for entertaining. Beautiful sunny kitchen with granite counter-tops. island and SS appliances. Enjoy the sounds of nature on your screened in porch, off the back of your home. Or step out to the lovely level backyard with a fire pit to enjoy during those chilly NC evenings. Upper level has 5 BR and 2 full BA including huge master with ensuite BA. Close to shopping, schools and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Hopewell High School

Middle school: Francis Bradley Middle School

Elementary school: Grand Oaks Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15734 Glencastle Street have any available units?
15734 Glencastle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15734 Glencastle Street have?
Some of 15734 Glencastle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15734 Glencastle Street currently offering any rent specials?
15734 Glencastle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15734 Glencastle Street pet-friendly?
No, 15734 Glencastle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15734 Glencastle Street offer parking?
Yes, 15734 Glencastle Street offers parking.
Does 15734 Glencastle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15734 Glencastle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15734 Glencastle Street have a pool?
No, 15734 Glencastle Street does not have a pool.
Does 15734 Glencastle Street have accessible units?
No, 15734 Glencastle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15734 Glencastle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15734 Glencastle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15734 Glencastle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15734 Glencastle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

