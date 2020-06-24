All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15316 Crossing Gate Drive

15316 Crossing Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15316 Crossing Gate Drive, Huntersville, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome rental opportunity in popular Huntersville neighborhood with wonderful amenities including fitness center, huge pool, multiple playgrounds and dog park. Neighborhood 5 minutes from Birkdale, i-77 and convenient to tons of shopping and restaurants as well as to public access to Lake Norman, Offers Spacious 2 master bedrooms each with their own private bath. Home is bright and offers and open floor plan with sun room and nice back patio. Located in very desirable school district. Pictures are from previous listing. before investor purchased in 02/19 but was a one owner property and in great condition and well maintained. Home is vacant and Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Hurry this won't last long! Showings begin Wednesday February 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15316 Crossing Gate Drive have any available units?
15316 Crossing Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15316 Crossing Gate Drive have?
Some of 15316 Crossing Gate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15316 Crossing Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15316 Crossing Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15316 Crossing Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15316 Crossing Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15316 Crossing Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 15316 Crossing Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15316 Crossing Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15316 Crossing Gate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15316 Crossing Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15316 Crossing Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 15316 Crossing Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 15316 Crossing Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15316 Crossing Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15316 Crossing Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15316 Crossing Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15316 Crossing Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
