15316 Crossing Gate Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome rental opportunity in popular Huntersville neighborhood with wonderful amenities including fitness center, huge pool, multiple playgrounds and dog park. Neighborhood 5 minutes from Birkdale, i-77 and convenient to tons of shopping and restaurants as well as to public access to Lake Norman, Offers Spacious 2 master bedrooms each with their own private bath. Home is bright and offers and open floor plan with sun room and nice back patio. Located in very desirable school district. Pictures are from previous listing. before investor purchased in 02/19 but was a one owner property and in great condition and well maintained. Home is vacant and Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Hurry this won't last long! Showings begin Wednesday February 20th.