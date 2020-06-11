All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

15151 Meacham Farm Drive

15151 Meacham Farm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15151 Meacham Farm Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078
Downtown Huntersville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This BRAND NEW End Unit Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet. Spacious living area with open concept dining room, kitchen and living room. Luxury Vinyl floors on main level, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and high end finishes make this home very inviting. Master bedroom has trey ceiling, walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and large walk in shower. The home also has a nice deck and detached 2 car garage. Bryton is one of the newest communities in Huntersville and conveniently located off of Old Statesville and Hambright Rd. Quick access to I-77 and I-485. Minutes from Concord Mills or Birkdale areas. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1750 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15151 Meacham Farm Drive have any available units?
15151 Meacham Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15151 Meacham Farm Drive have?
Some of 15151 Meacham Farm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15151 Meacham Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15151 Meacham Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15151 Meacham Farm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15151 Meacham Farm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15151 Meacham Farm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15151 Meacham Farm Drive offers parking.
Does 15151 Meacham Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15151 Meacham Farm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15151 Meacham Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 15151 Meacham Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15151 Meacham Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 15151 Meacham Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15151 Meacham Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15151 Meacham Farm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15151 Meacham Farm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15151 Meacham Farm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

