15151 Meacham Farm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This BRAND NEW End Unit Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet. Spacious living area with open concept dining room, kitchen and living room. Luxury Vinyl floors on main level, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and high end finishes make this home very inviting. Master bedroom has trey ceiling, walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and large walk in shower. The home also has a nice deck and detached 2 car garage. Bryton is one of the newest communities in Huntersville and conveniently located off of Old Statesville and Hambright Rd. Quick access to I-77 and I-485. Minutes from Concord Mills or Birkdale areas. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1750 deposit.