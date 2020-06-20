All apartments in Huntersville
14519 Sunset Walk Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

14519 Sunset Walk Ln

14519 Sunset Walk Lane · (704) 946-5516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14519 Sunset Walk Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two-story home with formal living and dining rooms in Skybrook Community. Bright and open kitchen with updated backsplash and stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. Enjoy your deck overlooking the large, fenced-in backyard. 4th bedroom could be used as a bonus room. Great home!

~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $41 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14519 Sunset Walk Ln have any available units?
14519 Sunset Walk Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14519 Sunset Walk Ln have?
Some of 14519 Sunset Walk Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14519 Sunset Walk Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14519 Sunset Walk Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14519 Sunset Walk Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14519 Sunset Walk Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14519 Sunset Walk Ln offer parking?
No, 14519 Sunset Walk Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14519 Sunset Walk Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14519 Sunset Walk Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14519 Sunset Walk Ln have a pool?
No, 14519 Sunset Walk Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14519 Sunset Walk Ln have accessible units?
No, 14519 Sunset Walk Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14519 Sunset Walk Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14519 Sunset Walk Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14519 Sunset Walk Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14519 Sunset Walk Ln has units with air conditioning.
