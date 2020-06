Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This new home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, The home is loaded with upgrades like hardwood floors, granite, ceramic tile floors , study ,bonus room , blinds & much more. The open kitchen has hardwoods, backsplash and stainless steel appliances with gas range beautiful cappuccion cabinets, large pantry and a build in work space...Upstairs is an open loft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry with washer and dryer. $55 application fee per adult. Pets Welcomed.