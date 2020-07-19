13739 Aldenbrook Dr

Amenities

Available Feb 11. BEAUTIFUL 2 Br./2.5 Ba. home with a large open floor plan and gas fireplace. Desirable Monteith Place neighborhood convenient to restaurants, shopping and more. Wood flooring on main, covered back patio with covered walk to detached 2 car garage, private fenced yd. Large kitchen with island & eat in area. Master and 2nd bedroom and laundry upstairs. Bonus room upstairs could be used as 3rd bedroom, office, nursery or home gym. Low maintenance exterior. Easy access to I-77 & I-485. Assigned public schools are within 2 miles of property. Pets are conditionally allowed. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.