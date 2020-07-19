All apartments in Huntersville
13739 Aldenbrook Dr

13739 Aldenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13739 Aldenbrook Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Feb 11. BEAUTIFUL 2 Br./2.5 Ba. home with a large open floor plan and gas fireplace. Desirable Monteith Place neighborhood convenient to restaurants, shopping and more. Wood flooring on main, covered back patio with covered walk to detached 2 car garage, private fenced yd. Large kitchen with island & eat in area. Master and 2nd bedroom and laundry upstairs. Bonus room upstairs could be used as 3rd bedroom, office, nursery or home gym. Low maintenance exterior. Easy access to I-77 & I-485. Assigned public schools are within 2 miles of property. Pets are conditionally allowed. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13739 Aldenbrook Dr have any available units?
13739 Aldenbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13739 Aldenbrook Dr have?
Some of 13739 Aldenbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13739 Aldenbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13739 Aldenbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13739 Aldenbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13739 Aldenbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13739 Aldenbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13739 Aldenbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 13739 Aldenbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13739 Aldenbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13739 Aldenbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 13739 Aldenbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13739 Aldenbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 13739 Aldenbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13739 Aldenbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13739 Aldenbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13739 Aldenbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13739 Aldenbrook Dr has units with air conditioning.
