All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 12926 Union Square Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
12926 Union Square Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

12926 Union Square Dr.

12926 Union Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12926 Union Square Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Centennial

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
- Stunning Huntersville 2- story charmer in amenity filled Centennial. This super clean and neat home boasts a large master suite, great open floor plan, cook's kitchen, W/D and more! Enjoy the great yard, large rooms and so much more. The Centennial community features walking trails, miles of sidewalks, playgrounds, a basketball court, a large swimming pool (with baby pool), pocket parks and so much more! Minutes to shopping, dining, highways, downtown Huntersville, Cornelius Davidson and entertainment options, all while being mere minutes to Lake Norman! Extra deep garage for boat, storage, craft area and more! Take a look today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2532615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12926 Union Square Dr. have any available units?
12926 Union Square Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12926 Union Square Dr. have?
Some of 12926 Union Square Dr.'s amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12926 Union Square Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12926 Union Square Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12926 Union Square Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12926 Union Square Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12926 Union Square Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12926 Union Square Dr. offers parking.
Does 12926 Union Square Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12926 Union Square Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12926 Union Square Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12926 Union Square Dr. has a pool.
Does 12926 Union Square Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12926 Union Square Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12926 Union Square Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12926 Union Square Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12926 Union Square Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12926 Union Square Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College