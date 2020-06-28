All apartments in Huntersville
12220 Huntersville Concord Road

12220 Huntersville Concord Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12220 Huntersville Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! This Charleston-style, three story home boasts four bedrooms and four full baths. The main level features an open floorplan with hardwood floors through the common areas. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, granite, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast bar. There is a bedroom and full bath on the main level and access to first floor, front covered porch and back deck. The upper level features a master suite with two closets, soaking tub and access to private, covered balcony. There is also another bedroom and full bath on the second floor. The basement is a second master suite with a separate HVAC split system for efficiency. Convenient, Huntersville location that's minutes to downtown Huntersville and I77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12220 Huntersville Concord Road have any available units?
12220 Huntersville Concord Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12220 Huntersville Concord Road have?
Some of 12220 Huntersville Concord Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12220 Huntersville Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
12220 Huntersville Concord Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12220 Huntersville Concord Road pet-friendly?
No, 12220 Huntersville Concord Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12220 Huntersville Concord Road offer parking?
Yes, 12220 Huntersville Concord Road offers parking.
Does 12220 Huntersville Concord Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12220 Huntersville Concord Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12220 Huntersville Concord Road have a pool?
No, 12220 Huntersville Concord Road does not have a pool.
Does 12220 Huntersville Concord Road have accessible units?
No, 12220 Huntersville Concord Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12220 Huntersville Concord Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12220 Huntersville Concord Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12220 Huntersville Concord Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12220 Huntersville Concord Road has units with air conditioning.
