12220 Huntersville Concord Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! This Charleston-style, three story home boasts four bedrooms and four full baths. The main level features an open floorplan with hardwood floors through the common areas. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, granite, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast bar. There is a bedroom and full bath on the main level and access to first floor, front covered porch and back deck. The upper level features a master suite with two closets, soaking tub and access to private, covered balcony. There is also another bedroom and full bath on the second floor. The basement is a second master suite with a separate HVAC split system for efficiency. Convenient, Huntersville location that's minutes to downtown Huntersville and I77.