Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

800-32 Remount Ct Available 08/06/20 Maintenance Free charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse located off Guilford College Road - Charming Maintenance free living in West of Greensboro. 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit, 1 story Townhouse located off Guilford College Road. This wonderful bright home is minutes from Friendly shopping center and Wendover Ave. Conveniently located close to the new I-73 loop, I-40 and I-85.



Great Features:



• Open living room with vaulted ceiling

• Wood burning fireplace

• Large eat in Kitchen with tile flooring

• Fenced in backyard with additional storage

• Bedroom suite with large closet and bathroom

• Bright and sunny



Small dog allowed with pet deposit. No cat please.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at www.triad.acorn-oak.com to setup a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



