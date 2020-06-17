607 Lucerne St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Well Maintained 3BR/1BA Close to Downtown Greensboro! - Cute, well-maintained 3 bedroom,1 bath close to downtown Greensboro near shopping and restaurants! This home features a cozy living room with plenty of natural sunlight and large eat-in kitchen with a pantry. Appliances include range/oven and refrigerator. Enjoy the Spring days in your rocker on the front porch or relax on the small rear patio overlooking the huge backyard with long driveway and double detached carport.



13 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration fee applies.



Call us to schedule your showing at 336-355-6688



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3189191)