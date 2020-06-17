All apartments in Greensboro
607 Lucerne St
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:05 PM

607 Lucerne St

607 Lucerne Street · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 Lucerne Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
Arlington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 607 Lucerne St · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Well Maintained 3BR/1BA Close to Downtown Greensboro! - Cute, well-maintained 3 bedroom,1 bath close to downtown Greensboro near shopping and restaurants! This home features a cozy living room with plenty of natural sunlight and large eat-in kitchen with a pantry. Appliances include range/oven and refrigerator. Enjoy the Spring days in your rocker on the front porch or relax on the small rear patio overlooking the huge backyard with long driveway and double detached carport.

13 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration fee applies.

Call us to schedule your showing at 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3189191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Lucerne St have any available units?
607 Lucerne St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Lucerne St have?
Some of 607 Lucerne St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Lucerne St currently offering any rent specials?
607 Lucerne St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Lucerne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Lucerne St is pet friendly.
Does 607 Lucerne St offer parking?
Yes, 607 Lucerne St does offer parking.
Does 607 Lucerne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Lucerne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Lucerne St have a pool?
No, 607 Lucerne St does not have a pool.
Does 607 Lucerne St have accessible units?
No, 607 Lucerne St does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Lucerne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Lucerne St does not have units with dishwashers.
