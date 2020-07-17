All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5021 Bartholomews Lane

5021 Bartholomew's Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Bartholomew's Lane, Greensboro, NC 27407

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Maintenance free UPDATED 2 Master-Suite townhouse located off W. Wendover Ave Greensboro - Updated photos are coming. Showing starts after 7/6.

This newly updated beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse off W. Wendover Ave Greensboro. 2 Master suites with walk in closet and bath. Half bath on the main floor. Freshly painted interior. New carpet and New hardwood floor. High ceilings in bedrooms. 2 Neighborhood pools. Convenient location.

This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.

Tenant responsible for utilities and renter's insurance.

Pets are welcome upon approval and a refundable pet deposit.

Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5856666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

