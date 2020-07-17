5021 Bartholomews Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets pool

Maintenance free UPDATED 2 Master-Suite townhouse located off W. Wendover Ave Greensboro - Updated photos are coming. Showing starts after 7/6.



This newly updated beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse off W. Wendover Ave Greensboro. 2 Master suites with walk in closet and bath. Half bath on the main floor. Freshly painted interior. New carpet and New hardwood floor. High ceilings in bedrooms. 2 Neighborhood pools. Convenient location.



This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.



Tenant responsible for utilities and renter's insurance.



Pets are welcome upon approval and a refundable pet deposit.



Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com



(RLNE5856666)