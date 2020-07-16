All apartments in Greensboro
4847-B Tower Road
Last updated July 15 2020

4847-B Tower Road

4847 Tower Rd · (336) 272-0767 ext. 108
Location

4847 Tower Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410
Hamilton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4847-B Tower Road · Avail. Jul 28

$1,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
4847-B Tower Road Available 07/28/20 Great 3BR townhome on Tower Road in Hamilton Village - This unit has heat pump and central air. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. It has a beautiful fireplace and enjoy having you very own patio! There is a neighborhood pool and tennis court access. It does have steel appliances. It does have washer and dryer connections only. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

* 2 year lease preferred

(RLNE3312247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847-B Tower Road have any available units?
4847-B Tower Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 4847-B Tower Road have?
Some of 4847-B Tower Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847-B Tower Road currently offering any rent specials?
4847-B Tower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847-B Tower Road pet-friendly?
No, 4847-B Tower Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 4847-B Tower Road offer parking?
No, 4847-B Tower Road does not offer parking.
Does 4847-B Tower Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847-B Tower Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847-B Tower Road have a pool?
Yes, 4847-B Tower Road has a pool.
Does 4847-B Tower Road have accessible units?
No, 4847-B Tower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4847-B Tower Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4847-B Tower Road has units with dishwashers.
