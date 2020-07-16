Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

4847-B Tower Road Available 07/28/20 Great 3BR townhome on Tower Road in Hamilton Village - This unit has heat pump and central air. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. It has a beautiful fireplace and enjoy having you very own patio! There is a neighborhood pool and tennis court access. It does have steel appliances. It does have washer and dryer connections only. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.



* 2 year lease preferred



(RLNE3312247)