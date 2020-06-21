All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

4614 Lawndale Drive

4614 Lawndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Large 2-Story Condo in Battle Forest Development. 2 Bedrooms and 1½ Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stove, Refrigerator and Dish-washer. Beautiful Wood/Vinyl Flooring Downstairs and Carpet in the Bedrooms.
Bedrooms are located on the 2nd Floor. Large Laundry Room/Pantry. Ceiling Fans and Two Inch Blinds on the Windows. Fenced in Patio Area with Utility Room. Approximately 1225 square foot. Central AC and All Electric.
WATER IS INCLUDED!! Swimming Pool with the Community.
Sorry no smoking allowed inside condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Lawndale Drive have any available units?
4614 Lawndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Lawndale Drive have?
Some of 4614 Lawndale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Lawndale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4614 Lawndale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 4614 Lawndale Drive offer parking?
No, 4614 Lawndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4614 Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Lawndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Lawndale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4614 Lawndale Drive has a pool.
Does 4614 Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4614 Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 Lawndale Drive has units with dishwashers.
