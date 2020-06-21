4614 Lawndale Drive

Amenities
Large 2-Story Condo in Battle Forest Development. 2 Bedrooms and 1½ Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stove, Refrigerator and Dish-washer. Beautiful Wood/Vinyl Flooring Downstairs and Carpet in the Bedrooms.
Bedrooms are located on the 2nd Floor. Large Laundry Room/Pantry. Ceiling Fans and Two Inch Blinds on the Windows. Fenced in Patio Area with Utility Room. Approximately 1225 square foot. Central AC and All Electric.
WATER IS INCLUDED!! Swimming Pool with the Community.
Sorry no smoking allowed inside condo.