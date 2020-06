Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3420 Canterbury Street Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home Close to Pisgah Church Road - This home features gorgeous vinyl plank flooring and tile. Tons of natural light. The soft paint colors throughout are pleasing to the eye and will surely match any furniture style. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and cabinetry for your at home cooking. Call us today to see for yourself!



Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.



