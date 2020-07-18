All apartments in Greensboro
313 Melbourne Road
313 Melbourne Road

313 Melbourne Road · (336) 203-7658 ext. 100
Location

313 Melbourne Road, Greensboro, NC 27405
Old Irving Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Melbourne Road · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch near State St! - To schedule an appointment go to: Rentrrc.com.

Adorable, well maintained brick three bedroom ranch close to Cornwallis and State St. Features original hardwood floors, large windows, one full bath, gas heat, central AC, laundry connections, lots of charm! Fantastic fenced in backyard. Short walk to Cone Elementary!

View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

(RLNE3856173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Melbourne Road have any available units?
313 Melbourne Road has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Melbourne Road have?
Some of 313 Melbourne Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Melbourne Road currently offering any rent specials?
313 Melbourne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Melbourne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Melbourne Road is pet friendly.
Does 313 Melbourne Road offer parking?
No, 313 Melbourne Road does not offer parking.
Does 313 Melbourne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Melbourne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Melbourne Road have a pool?
No, 313 Melbourne Road does not have a pool.
Does 313 Melbourne Road have accessible units?
No, 313 Melbourne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Melbourne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Melbourne Road does not have units with dishwashers.
