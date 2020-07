Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3BR Brick Ranch w/ Detached Garage! - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch located right off of Vandalia. This property has a great back yard and deck, perfect for entertaining. Both bathrooms as well as the kitchen have been updated. The detached garage is ideal for extra storage or a workshop. Call our office today to set up a showing 336.272.0767!



**19 month lease term required



(RLNE5917415)