Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

3003 Greystone Pt. Unit C Available 06/30/20 Coming Soon to View! Beautiful 2BDRM 2BTH at Greystone Pt. - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING & we will notify when you can make your own appt. View our QUALIFICATIONS on our website prior to applying.



Beautiful 1st level open floor plan with beautiful stone fireplace! Tons of closet space throughout, washer/dryer included! Delightful screened porch with wooded view! Don't let this one get by!



View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf



