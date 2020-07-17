All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard

2819 N Ohenry Blvd · (336) 544-0599 ext. 103
Location

2819 N Ohenry Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27405
O Henry Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard · Avail. Aug 1

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo, AVAILABLE NOW! Woodbridge Condominiums - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo, AVAILABLE NOW! - Located at Woodbridge Condominiums - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. This community, located in northeast Greensboro, has convenient access to HWY 29 and Cone Boulevard. The condos have separate living and dining areas, as well as kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Each condo has a separate laundry room inside the unit with washer/dryer hook-ups. With central air and heat with a heat pump, these homes are very energy efficient. Come by our office today to view the unit! It won't last long !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4874439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard have any available units?
2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard have?
Some of 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
