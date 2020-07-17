Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

2819-C N. OHenry Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo, AVAILABLE NOW! Woodbridge Condominiums - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo, AVAILABLE NOW! - Located at Woodbridge Condominiums - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. This community, located in northeast Greensboro, has convenient access to HWY 29 and Cone Boulevard. The condos have separate living and dining areas, as well as kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Each condo has a separate laundry room inside the unit with washer/dryer hook-ups. With central air and heat with a heat pump, these homes are very energy efficient. Come by our office today to view the unit! It won't last long !



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4874439)