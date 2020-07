Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Triplex on E. Bessemer - This unit features beautiful dark hardwood floors and soft neutral walls. The kitchen floor is vinyl and has room for a breakfast table. The hall bathroom has a tub and single vanity. Both bedrooms are spacious.



Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.



(RLNE5904206)