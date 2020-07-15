Spencer Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground e-payments online portal

Spencer's Crossing in Greensboro, NC offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Located less than a mile from local shopping and dining, as well as only a few minutes from the nearest dog park, you are near every amenity you want and need! Our spacious apartment homes offer fully-equipped kitchens, plenty of cabinet space, and even walk-in closets. Black appliances complete the kitchen space, and you'll find a kitchen island perfect for entertaining guests to go with your huge dining area!* Come home to a wonderful apartment in Greensboro, NC.