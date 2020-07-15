All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

Spencer Crossing

3431 North Church Street · (812) 558-5962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3431 North Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
Spicewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spencer Crossing.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
e-payments
online portal
Spencer's Crossing in Greensboro, NC offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Located less than a mile from local shopping and dining, as well as only a few minutes from the nearest dog park, you are near every amenity you want and need! Our spacious apartment homes offer fully-equipped kitchens, plenty of cabinet space, and even walk-in closets. Black appliances complete the kitchen space, and you'll find a kitchen island perfect for entertaining guests to go with your huge dining area!* Come home to a wonderful apartment in Greensboro, NC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: No weight limits or breed restrictions!
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spencer Crossing have any available units?
Spencer Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Spencer Crossing have?
Some of Spencer Crossing's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spencer Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Spencer Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spencer Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Spencer Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Spencer Crossing offer parking?
No, Spencer Crossing does not offer parking.
Does Spencer Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spencer Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spencer Crossing have a pool?
No, Spencer Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Spencer Crossing have accessible units?
No, Spencer Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Spencer Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Spencer Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
