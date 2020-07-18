2603 Hill N Dale Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

27408 Mid -Town Greensboro Ranch - This house has everything you are looking for in a home. Large, open space, carpet, hardwoods, washer and dryer and all of the kitchen appliances. The den is lovely with lots of natural light and recess lighting. Fresh coat of neutral paint. Both baths have been updated. Off the den is a screened porch overlooking a big fenced yard. Lawn care is included.



Convenient to Battleground Ave. and Friendly Center. Bryan Blvd. is around the corner giving you easy access to I-40.



24 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply.



You can view this place on your own, at a time that is best for you. To do this copy and paste the following link in your web browser: https://showmojo.com/l/218e18609e

Or call to schedule your showing! 336-355-6688



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



(RLNE2159068)