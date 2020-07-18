All apartments in Greensboro
2603 Hill N Dale Drive.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2603 Hill N Dale Drive

2603 Hill-N-Dale Drive · (336) 355-6677
Location

2603 Hill-N-Dale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408
Guilford Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2603 Hill N Dale Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
27408 Mid -Town Greensboro Ranch - This house has everything you are looking for in a home. Large, open space, carpet, hardwoods, washer and dryer and all of the kitchen appliances. The den is lovely with lots of natural light and recess lighting. Fresh coat of neutral paint. Both baths have been updated. Off the den is a screened porch overlooking a big fenced yard. Lawn care is included.

Convenient to Battleground Ave. and Friendly Center. Bryan Blvd. is around the corner giving you easy access to I-40.

24 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply.

You can view this place on your own, at a time that is best for you. To do this copy and paste the following link in your web browser: https://showmojo.com/l/218e18609e
Or call to schedule your showing! 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE2159068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

