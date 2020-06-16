All apartments in Greensboro
2316 Larkspur
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2316 Larkspur

2316 Larkspur Drive · (336) 203-7658 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2316 Larkspur Drive, Greensboro, NC 27405
Woodmere Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2316 Larkspur · Avail. Jun 18

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2316 Larkspur Available 06/18/20 Coming Soon! Lovely 3 Bed Ranch in E Greensboro! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING now & we will notify when the property opens for tour appointments. No Section 8

Charming, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1000 feet renovated ranch! Features include laminate floors (looks like hardwood), recently updated kitchen and fully applianced with: microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & range! Wonderful front porch to make your own and relax at the end of a hard day! Separate laundry room, updated baths! Great outdoor storage and fenced in yard with patio. Plus, garden space to enjoy your leisure time and entertain! Washer/Dryer Connections. Gas Heat, Central Air.

View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

(RLNE4960212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Larkspur have any available units?
2316 Larkspur has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Larkspur have?
Some of 2316 Larkspur's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Larkspur currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Larkspur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Larkspur pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Larkspur is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Larkspur offer parking?
No, 2316 Larkspur does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Larkspur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Larkspur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Larkspur have a pool?
No, 2316 Larkspur does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Larkspur have accessible units?
No, 2316 Larkspur does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Larkspur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Larkspur has units with dishwashers.
