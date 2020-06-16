Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2316 Larkspur Available 06/18/20 Coming Soon! Lovely 3 Bed Ranch in E Greensboro! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING now & we will notify when the property opens for tour appointments. No Section 8



Charming, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1000 feet renovated ranch! Features include laminate floors (looks like hardwood), recently updated kitchen and fully applianced with: microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & range! Wonderful front porch to make your own and relax at the end of a hard day! Separate laundry room, updated baths! Great outdoor storage and fenced in yard with patio. Plus, garden space to enjoy your leisure time and entertain! Washer/Dryer Connections. Gas Heat, Central Air.



View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf



(RLNE4960212)