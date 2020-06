Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

3 BR convenient to Coliseum and I-40/220 - This home has gas heat and window unit A/C. The eat-in kitchen includes a refrigerator. It does has hardwood and vinyl flooring. It includes a storage shed. The beautiful home has a lot of natural light. The wood floors will add a unique touch to your decor. Please call our office to be added to our prospective tenant list at (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home.



