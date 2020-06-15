All apartments in Greensboro
1912 Walker Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1912 Walker Avenue

1912 Walker Avenue · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1912 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403
Brice Street Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1912 Walker Avenue · Avail. Jun 17

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1912 Walker Avenue Available 06/17/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 3BR/2BA Bungalow Near UNCG - Beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow near UNCG. This vintage home offers beautiful trim and wood floors reflective of the era it was built. The kitchen includes a range/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. It is adjacent to the breakfast area and formal dining room. Washer/dryer included, but not maintained. Spacious living room and den with a beautiful fireplace and mantle. A lovely front porch, paved driveway, and large backyard with storage building make this home a must see.

24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:

Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE4717262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Walker Avenue have any available units?
1912 Walker Avenue has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Walker Avenue have?
Some of 1912 Walker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Walker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Walker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Walker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Walker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Walker Avenue offer parking?
No, 1912 Walker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Walker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Walker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Walker Avenue have a pool?
No, 1912 Walker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Walker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1912 Walker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Walker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Walker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
