Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

17 Cherine Way

17 Cherine Way · (336) 549-8071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Cherine Way, Greensboro, NC 27410
Quaker Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Cherine Way · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom in Tanner Woods, NW GSO - FULLY FURNISHED..Beautiful Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in TANNER WOODS - This fully furnished home is available for a short term lease. Minimum 3 months. The home comes fully equipped with dishes, linens, pots and pans, washer and dryer, and includes heat, lights, air, water, internet and cable TV. TONS of storage, attached garage and a beautiful spot to relax on the back patio! Great location on a pond- close to shopping, grocery, and easy access to I840 loop. Contact us today to view this gorgeous property.

(RLNE5183587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Cherine Way have any available units?
17 Cherine Way has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Cherine Way have?
Some of 17 Cherine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Cherine Way currently offering any rent specials?
17 Cherine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Cherine Way pet-friendly?
No, 17 Cherine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 17 Cherine Way offer parking?
Yes, 17 Cherine Way does offer parking.
Does 17 Cherine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Cherine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Cherine Way have a pool?
No, 17 Cherine Way does not have a pool.
Does 17 Cherine Way have accessible units?
No, 17 Cherine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Cherine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Cherine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
