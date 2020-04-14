17 Cherine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom in Tanner Woods, NW GSO - FULLY FURNISHED..Beautiful Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in TANNER WOODS - This fully furnished home is available for a short term lease. Minimum 3 months. The home comes fully equipped with dishes, linens, pots and pans, washer and dryer, and includes heat, lights, air, water, internet and cable TV. TONS of storage, attached garage and a beautiful spot to relax on the back patio! Great location on a pond- close to shopping, grocery, and easy access to I840 loop. Contact us today to view this gorgeous property.



(RLNE5183587)