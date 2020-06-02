112 S. Raleigh Street

Amenities

Single Family Home! - This adorable bungalow has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Yard maintenance is also included. Perfect for families! The home has central air and is all-electric. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher are all appliances that are provided. The washer and dryer hook-ups are also included. The location of the home is perfect for children who attend Waldo C Falkener Sr Elementary, Otis L Hairston Sr Middle, and James B Dudley High, close proximity to Greensboro College, NC A & T State University and GTCC. Convenient to Area Parks and Recreation. Accessible to Public Transportation, and Piedmont Internation Airport. Come by our office today to view the unit! It won't last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3370440)