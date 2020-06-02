All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

112 S. Raleigh Street

112 South Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 South Raleigh Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Single Family Home! - This adorable bungalow has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Yard maintenance is also included. Perfect for families! The home has central air and is all-electric. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher are all appliances that are provided. The washer and dryer hook-ups are also included. The location of the home is perfect for children who attend Waldo C Falkener Sr Elementary, Otis L Hairston Sr Middle, and James B Dudley High, close proximity to Greensboro College, NC A & T State University and GTCC. Convenient to Area Parks and Recreation. Accessible to Public Transportation, and Piedmont Internation Airport. Come by our office today to view the unit! It won't last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3370440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S. Raleigh Street have any available units?
112 S. Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 S. Raleigh Street have?
Some of 112 S. Raleigh Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 S. Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 S. Raleigh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S. Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 S. Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 112 S. Raleigh Street offer parking?
No, 112 S. Raleigh Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 S. Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 S. Raleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S. Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 112 S. Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 S. Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 112 S. Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S. Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 S. Raleigh Street has units with dishwashers.
