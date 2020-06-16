Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

112 Northridge Street Available 06/25/19 2 Bedroom with Basement, Near Lindley Park Elementary and The Corner - Convenience is key with this property. Close to West Market and West Wendover, getting around Greensboro is a breeze with this property. This unit features beautiful hardwood floors and the kitchen is complete with a fridge, stove, microwave, and W/D hookups. Give us a call today to see for yourself!



Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.



(RLNE3410164)