Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:17 AM

112 Northridge Street

112 Northridge Street · (336) 272-0767
Location

112 Northridge Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Lindley Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Northridge Street · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
112 Northridge Street Available 06/25/19 2 Bedroom with Basement, Near Lindley Park Elementary and The Corner - Convenience is key with this property. Close to West Market and West Wendover, getting around Greensboro is a breeze with this property. This unit features beautiful hardwood floors and the kitchen is complete with a fridge, stove, microwave, and W/D hookups. Give us a call today to see for yourself!

Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

(RLNE3410164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

