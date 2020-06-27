All apartments in Gastonia
1261 Hudson Avenue
1261 Hudson Avenue

1261 Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1261 Hudson Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
****Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Cute 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch right across from the Greenway trails and Catabawa Golf Course and just down the street from Ferguson Park. Laminate hardwood as well as hardwood floors throughout. Sunny kitchen with appliances. Entertain in open living/dining area. Nice level backyard for outdoor play. Great location - something for everyone.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: NoYear Built: 1961
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Hudson Avenue have any available units?
1261 Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1261 Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1261 Hudson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1261 Hudson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1261 Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1261 Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1261 Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1261 Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1261 Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1261 Hudson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
