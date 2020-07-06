All apartments in Gastonia
906 Neil St

906 South Neil Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 South Neil Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled home with amenities and great updates throughout! Pet friendly!
Schedule appointment to see this great property; contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2 or visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com to complete an application.
Application Fee will be charged and all applicants subject to credit/background check; security deposit of up to 2X monthly rent may be required upon approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Neil St have any available units?
906 Neil St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Neil St have?
Some of 906 Neil St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Neil St currently offering any rent specials?
906 Neil St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Neil St pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Neil St is pet friendly.
Does 906 Neil St offer parking?
No, 906 Neil St does not offer parking.
Does 906 Neil St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Neil St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Neil St have a pool?
No, 906 Neil St does not have a pool.
Does 906 Neil St have accessible units?
No, 906 Neil St does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Neil St have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Neil St does not have units with dishwashers.

