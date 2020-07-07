All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM

843 S. Millon Street

843 South Millon St · No Longer Available
Location

843 South Millon St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom Home With Large Yard - This three bedroom home has two full bathrooms, one in the hall, and the other is in the master bedroom. You will love the large living room and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Large rocking chair front porch, deck off kitchen, great backyard, and oversized driveway! Make this your new home!

This home rents for $995 and the security deposit is $945.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we are unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply - no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you soon.

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE2724344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 S. Millon Street have any available units?
843 S. Millon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 S. Millon Street have?
Some of 843 S. Millon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 S. Millon Street currently offering any rent specials?
843 S. Millon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 S. Millon Street pet-friendly?
No, 843 S. Millon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 843 S. Millon Street offer parking?
No, 843 S. Millon Street does not offer parking.
Does 843 S. Millon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 S. Millon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 S. Millon Street have a pool?
No, 843 S. Millon Street does not have a pool.
Does 843 S. Millon Street have accessible units?
No, 843 S. Millon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 843 S. Millon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 S. Millon Street has units with dishwashers.

